CM Kamal plans to turn Gwadar into world class city

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday chaired a meeting in order to review progress on educational, health and infrastructural development in Gwadar adding Gwadar going to be turn as an International city.

Director General Gwadar Development Authority Shahzaib Kakar briefed the meeting regarding progress on Gwadar Development’s Package added progress continued on Town Planning, Sewerage and water development projects in old city Gwadar.

“Sor Dam being constructed of total funds of 3.8 billion rupees which would ensure provision of clean drinking water supply to residents of Gwadar city.” DG GDA Shahzaib Kakar added.

The meeting was informed that all schemes being connected with road networks in Gwadar while buildings having 90 flours allowed in Gwadar city.

“Trauma Centres with total cost of 100 million rupees being constructed in Gwadar while 115 million rupees allocated for fully equipped District Headquarter Hospital for people of Gwadar.” Shahzaib kakar added.

Provincial Minister for Finance Meer Zahoor Buledi, Coordinator to CM Balochistan Abdul Rauf Rind, Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Secretary C&W, Commissioner Makran Division, DC Gawadar and other officials were present in the meeting.

“Practical development in Gwadar has begun in Gwadar hence the city in near future would be turned as an International city with full facilities and economic opportunities.” Jam Kamal addressed the meeting directed authorities to use treatment plant’s water for use of car-wash, construction and other works.

CM Balochistan has also reviewed the progress on Football Ground and Sun-Set point at Koh e Batil while DG GDA informed that construction of park in new town housing scheme and installation of street light would be completed in coming weeks.

CM Jam Kamal directed authorities of timely completion of all development projects in Gwadar, “Current Government would ensure provision of facilities for local population of Gwadar while local youth would be appointed in Health and Education department’s vacant posts over complete merit.” Jam Kamal added.

