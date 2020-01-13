CM Kamal orders speedy relief operation for stranded people

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday aerial viewed snowfall hit areas of Balocistan ordered speedy relief to people affected with snowfall and rain across the province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday aerial viewed snowfall hit areas of Balocistan ordered speedy relief to people affected with snowfall and rain across the province.

He also ordered to use Government of Balochistan’s helicopter in relief and rescue operation in order to rescue people stranded in snowfall hit areas.

Provincial Ministers Meer Zia Langove, Meer Saleem Khosa, Commissioner Quetta Usman Ali Khan and DG PDMA Imran Zarkoon were accompanied with CM and aerial viewed aftermath of snowfall in the provincial capital and its adjacent areas.

Meanwhile CM Balochistan visited Eastern bypass and Breweary road in order to review situation caused by heavy snowfall in Quetta city.

A group of protesters blocked roads against electricity suspension and low-gas pressure met with CM Jam Kamal informed him regarding their woes due to prolong suspension of electricity and low-gas pressure.

CM directed Commissioner Quetta to meet QESCO and SSGC officials in order to ensure provision of electricity and gas to citizens.

“Electricity and gas are due rights of masses during cold season hence provincial government would utilize all resources to impart facilities to people of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said added.

