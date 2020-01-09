CM Kamal orders inquiry against officers reaping benefits from BISP

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has ordered inquiry into the reports about involvement of large number of Balochistan’s officers in benefiting to their wives from the Benazir Income Support Progarmme funds. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan has ordered inquiry into the reports about involvement of large number of Balochistan’s officers in benefiting to their wives from the Benazir Income Support Progarmme funds.

Sources said that the Chief Minister has taken serious notice of reports that around 741 officers of grade 17 to 21 were involved in this scam. “Chief Minister has asked the concerned authorities to submit the list of such officers who utilized BISP funds for benefiting their wives and deprived the poor needy women of Balochistan,” sources said, adding that the list of these officials would be disclosed aft5er inquiry.

Dr. Sania Nishtar Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program earlier announced to throw out almost 8 million and 20 thousand illegal beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support paradigm.

High officials from all over country have been illegally utilizing the reserved funds for poor and needy women of the society. Almost 2543 officers from grade 17 to grade 21 from all over Pakistan has been listed out from the circle of Benazir Income Support Program beneficiaries.

