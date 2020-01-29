CM Kamal meets Asad Umar, discusses uplift schemes

QUETA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Wednesday met with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar at Balochistan House discussing implementation and progress over CPEC related projects for Balochistan and Federal PSDP. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CM Jam Kamal informed the Minister regarding development progress in Balochistan and implementation on development schemes of provincial Public Sector Development Program,

“All available resources being utilized in uplifting provincial development while economic policies being unveiled in order to boom provincial economy.” CM Balochistan said added previous regimes’ flawed policies have increased Balochistan’s deprivation.

Chief Minister also stressed upon implementation of projects included for Balochistan in Federal PSDP also urged Federal Government’s assistance in expansion of Quetta-Karachi highway and Quetta-Zhob duel carriage highway.

Lauding the performance of Government of Balochistan Federal Minister Asad Umar has corroborate Prime Minister’s vision for Balochistan added Pakistan’s future lies upon Balochistan,

“Federal Government would continue supporting Balochistan Government in uplifting development in the province and provision of facilities for people of Balochistan.” Asad Umar assured CM Balochistan announced a strong mechanism in order to review and monitor Federal Government’s schemes in Balochistan.

