CM Kamal lauds efforts in Balochistan rescue operation

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over successful relief and rescue operation in provincial areas hit by heavy snowfall and flash floods lauded the performance of rescue teams.

“During the calamity of snowfall and torrential rains, provincial rescue teams comprising on provincial departments performed well and save many human lives.” Jam Kamal said in a statement called the efforts as pride for Balochistan.

He also congratulated Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Communication and Works Department, Commissioners Zhob, Deputy Commissioner Loralai, DC Qilla Saifullah, DC Pishin, Levis Force and Frontier Corps for timely reaching in areas hit with heavy snowfall.

Government of Balochistan established monitoring cell at Chief Minister Secretariat where Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani himself supervised relief and rescue operations.

However, Commissioner Zhob Division Sohail ur Rehman Baloch physically participated in relief and rescue operations along with PDMA and other departments and rescue dozens of stranded people in snowfall areas.

CM Balochistan has expressed satisfaction over timely response of district administration and concerned departments added by risking their own lives government officers, staff and security forces rescued many people despite weather challenges.

