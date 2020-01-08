CM Kamal for developing all districts of Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has vowed to rejuvenate development in all districts adding all districts are far important for me as my own district Lasbela. In a policy statement released on Wednesday CM Balochistan said, fixity of all development schemes being implemented on priority level in order to uplift economic development in Balochistan, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has vowed to rejuvenate development in all districts adding all districts are far important for me as my own district Lasbela. In a policy statement released on Wednesday CM Balochistan said, fixity of all development schemes being implemented on priority level in order to uplift economic development in Balochistan,

“Tarnished development schemes pushed Balochistan behind due to lack of policies but in last 16 months, development was palpable on ground.” Jam Kamal said.

Responding over criticism against his government and allegations being framed upon him CM Jam Kaml said, unprecedented development in Balochistan pestering some people who remained fond of collecting commission and worked as agent for transfer/posting, “We have shut all doors of political blackmailing and political pressure on government affairs which enhanced our opponents’ woes hence they commenced splashing baseless allegations on provincial government.”

Jam Kamal said added they are afraid of CMIT’s investigation. He further said, fortunately all Secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioner and Superintendents of Police are working in free environment without baring any political pressure. “Government of Balochistan has been fulfilling its responsibilities with complete honesty in order to implement on new legislation, development schemes and good governance.”

Chief Minister said added flaws created by previous regimes being removed through effective policies of our government. He reiterated to expel all pressures and continue efforts toward provincial economic and social development.

Like this: Like Loading...