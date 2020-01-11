CM Kamal directs PDMA to remain alert in wake of rain, snowfall

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday directed PDMA and C&W departments to stay alert following torrential and snowfall predicted in many parts of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Saturday directed PDMA and C&W departments to stay alert following torrential and snowfall predicted in many parts of Balochistan.

Heavy machinery should be ready in order to keep functional traffic at provincial highways during snowfall and rain being showered in Quetta, Qilla Abdullah and Ziarat valley.

“Communication and Works and Irrigation departments needs to be more- keen in order to keep monitoring of highways and dams.” Jam Kamal said also directed PDMA to prepare for handling any emergency like situation.

Meanwhile following the directions of Chief Minister, heavy machinery has been delivered to Shela Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai and Ziarat in order to make sure timely relief.

However Secretary Communication and Works Noor ul Amin Mengal has cancelled vacations of C&W’s officers and staff directed all staff to ensure their presence at their duty stations, “Strict action would be taken against absent staff and officers under bad act if they didn’t ensure their presence on duties.” Noor ul Amin Mengal added.

Like this: Like Loading...