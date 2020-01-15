CM Kamal calls for enhancing trade ties with Afghanistan

QUETTA: The brotherly Pak-Afghan nations have prolonged cultural and trade relations who need to be further flourished following burgeoning economic changes in the region. Chief Minister Balochistan added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The brotherly Pak-Afghan nations have prolonged cultural and trade relations who need to be further flourished following burgeoning economic changes in the region. Chief Minister Balochistan added.

He shared these views on Wednesday while meeting with delegation of Afghan Parliamentarians and members of Senate led by Chairman Hizb e Wahdat Islami Mardum Afghanistan’s Chairman Haji Muhammad Muhaqiq here in CM House Quetta.

CM Balochistan welcomed the delegation at Chief Minister Secretariat added tough we have witnessed ups and downs in Pak-Afghan relations but leadership in both countries willing to foster Pakistan and Afghanistan relations,

“Bilateral and friendly relations between both neighbouring countries would directly benefit both nations therefore instead of prevailing more differences, both countries should enhance trade.” Jam Kamal said strengthened economic relations would prevail peace in both countries.

Chief Minister Balochistan corroborated the importance of Afghanistan for CPEC route and Tapi Gas Pipeline project added by developing friendly relations, both countries would meet future’s economic challenges and wipe-out poverty,

“Being Muslim neighbours, Pakistan and Afghanistan should set unprecedented relations because hate and difference would push back both nations in darkness of poverty and terrorism.” Jam Kamal stressed.

The delegation lauded the views and hospitality of Chief Minister Balochistan added, we consider Pakistan as our 2nd home while Afghan nation seek friendly relations with Pakistan,

“Pakistan has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees, escaped war which is for Afghan Government and nation have huge respect for Pakistani brothers and sisters.” Haji Muhammad Muhaqiq said.

He called Peshwar-Jalalabad Motorway and inclusion of Afghanistan CPEC as beneficial for both countries.

