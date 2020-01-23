CM Kamal assures resolution of fishermen’s problems in Gwadar

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has announced to approve Break Water project for fishermen community of Gawadar directing authorities of timely completion of sewerage projects in Gawadar city. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has announced to approve Break Water project for fishermen community of Gawadar directing authorities of timely completion of sewerage projects in Gawadar city.

He shared these views on Thursday while meeting with a delegation of Fishermen Itihad Community here in Quetta. The Fishermen community informed the Chief Minister regarding their issues including Break Water Project and sewerage issues in Gawadar Old City.

CM Jam Kamal directed Director General Gawadar Development Authority to intensify progress on sewerage projects in Gawadar. “Government of Balochistan would approve Break Water Project in next District Development Working Party’s meeting.” Jam Kamal announced. The delegation lauded Chief Minister’s assurance over their issues.

