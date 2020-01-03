CM Balochistan praises armed forces for bringing stability in province

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, security challenges in Balochistan declined as Law Enforcement Agencies have defeated powers involved in spoiling peace of the province lauded the strive of security forces and masses against terrorism. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, security challenges in Balochistan declined as Law Enforcement Agencies have defeated powers involved in spoiling peace of the province lauded the strive of security forces and masses against terrorism.

“People of Balochistan and Security Forces have rendered colossal sacrifice against war against terrorism while adherence against peace spoilers eased international war game being played on our soil.” CM Balochistan said.

Addressing the participants of National Security Workshop on Friday CM Balochistan briefed the attendants regarding revamping law and order situation in Balochistan. Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf and GOC 41 Division were present in the workshop. Jam Kamal said, unfortunately previous regimes focused on development of specific districts in order to keep their influence on local population but neglected deprives areas of Balochistan,

“Accountability, merit and strict monitoring are imperative tolls to implement good governance hence incumbent provincial government utilizing all resources to ensure provision of basic facilities to masses.”

He also stressed upon provincial youth to connect themselves with Information Technology added Social Media and IT has well-informed masses therefore no one can walk-way without public accountability,

“I have never express bewilderment over opposition’s critic because we shouldn’t reverse decision taken in collective-interest of masses.” Jam Kamal said added none of Commission of seven division of Balochistan appointed over political pressure.

Sharing the details of current provincial government’s initiatives, Chief Minister said, we have been completing more than 600 development schemes of previous governments adding new departments being establishes while three billion rupees allocated in order to uplift the strength of Levis Force,

“Unfortunately previous government didn’t take any benefit from CPEC while we have to face the penalty of rupees six billion dollars in Reko Diq Case due to emotional decisions of predecessors.”

“Despite having mammoth of natural resources, we are able to generate only ten to fifteen billion annual income which increase province’s deprivation.” CM Balochistan termed National Security Workshop as unique event of Balohcistan that providing opportunities of learning to our people. Jam Kamal also answered the question asked by participants of National Security Workshop.

