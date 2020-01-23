CM Balochistan expresses satisfaction with BAP party performance

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded the progress of Balochistan Awami Party adding the BAP party has expanded in every corner of Balochistan including in future’s economic Hub Gwadar. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has lauded the progress of Balochistan Awami Party adding the BAP party has expanded in every corner of Balochistan including in future’s economic Hub Gwadar.

He shared these views on Thursday while meeting with a delegation of workers of Balochistan Awami Party Gwadar Unit discussed party affairs and reorganization of party in Gwadar.

“Being President of Balochistan Awmai Party, I praise the efforts of our workers who in short span of period turned BAP as most strong and popular political force of Balochistan.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon workers to continue strive.

The delegation rendered full trust on President Balochistan Awami Party Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

Like this: Like Loading...