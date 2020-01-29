CM Balochistan discusses political situation, other issues with Chairman Senator

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday has called Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in Islamabad discussed political issues and development progress in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday has called Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani in Islamabad discussed political issues and development progress in Balochistan.

Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed his full trust on Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani also lauded his performance in uplifting provincial development,

“Balochistan has been rapidly moving toward development and prosperity under the leadership of CM Jam Kamal.” Chairman Senate added.

Chief Minister Balochistan has reiterated to continue his efforts for Balochistan’s economic development also praised the support of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani for provincial coalition government.

