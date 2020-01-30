CM Balochistan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan congratulated newly elected President of Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) Ayub Tareen , General Secretary Rasheed Baloch, cabinet and executive body members on the victory. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a felicitation message, the Chief Minister said that holding of BUJ’s election in democratic way was matter of happiness in which all journalists exercised their right to vote, and elected their representatives in pleasant atmosphere and the credit goes to all journalists.

Chief Minister expressed hope that newly elected president and his cabinet would make all out efforts for the welfare of journalists and the provincial government would extend all possible support to them.

He said that government was working to address the issues of media persons and provide them facilities in which establishment of Siddiq Baloch Journalist Academy, increase in journalists welfare funds and provision of land for journalists colony were included.

He said that the documents of journalist colony were ready and soon they would be handed over to the journalists organizations.

Chief Minister said that despite hard conditions and difficulties of past the journalists were playing their duty with courage which was welcoming, adding that there was exemplary relation between government and press and government gave them great importance. He hoped that positive and quality journalism would further strengthen in the province and the government would have the guidance of journalist community to address the issues of the province.

