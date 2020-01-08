CM Balochistan chairs meeting to review formation of new districts

QUETTA: Following the proposal of division of Quetta into further districts Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has chaired a meeting on Wednesday ordering a Steering Committee in order to review the need of new districts based on population. “Unfortunately previous government’s pursued temporary solution of burgeoning population in Balochistan which didn’t yield any sustainable result.” Jam Kamal addressed the meeting. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Asghar Khan Achakzai, Advisor to CM Malik Naeem Bazai, Parliamentary Secretary Bushra Rind, MPA Mubeen Khilji, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Senior Member Board of Revenue and Secretary Law have attended the meeting. Commissioner Quetta briefed the meeting regarding proposed new districts in Quetta division.

The meeting was agreed upon constituting a Steering Committee in order to review all aspects of the proposal and submit the report within fifteen days. CM Balochistan also approved additional two Tehseels and two Divisions in district Quetta ordered Commissioner Quetta to prepare a solid database keeping in view the population, landscape and available facilities.

“Due to lack of facilities in rural areas, majority population in Balochistan being settled in urban areas which declining facilities in cities.” Jam Kamal said stressed upon new mechanism of governance in order to revamp affairs. Chief Minister has conceded that Authorities and Committees are not solution for provincial woes added if departments do fulfill their responsibilities, we don’t need to form committees,

“Trade Centers at bordering town and CPEC’s route would increase population in those specific areas because deprivation wasn’t written in Balochistan’s fortunre.” Jam Kamal added, new division and districts would revamp administrative affairs in Balochistan.

