CM Balochistan calls parliamentary party meeting

QUETTA: Rifts between Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Minister Jam Kamal grows, as Chief Minister Balochistan has called for a parliamentary party meeting after the Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted the privilege motion. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Rifts between Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Chief Minister Jam Kamal grows, as Chief Minister Balochistan has called for a parliamentary party meeting after the Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo submitted the privilege motion.

Dispute of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal and Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo intensified, after submission of privilege motion by the Speaker. The Chief Minister convened a meeting of the parliamentary party on January 28, according to sources.

Provincial Minister Zahoor Buledi and Senator Sarfraz Bugti, leaders of Balochistan Awami Party are took the war to the Twitter, by criticising Speaker Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Senator Sarfraz Bugti tweeted that Mr Abdul Qudos Bizenjo hid behind the speaker’s chair, making political statements on media, “if he wants to campaign against Chief Minister Jamal Kamal, he should leave the Speaker ship”.

Abdul Qudddus Bizenjo, the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, had submitted a privilege motion against CM Jam Kamal Khan earlier this week. A privilege motion is submitted whenever a lawmaker feels that the privilege of any member or committee has been breached. He claimed that CM Kamal’s remarks about him were unnecessary and non-parliamentary.

Kamal, in an interview, had called him emotional and claimed that Bizenjo often makes statements while being emotionally charged. “We no longer trust the chief minister,” BAP leader and Balochistan assembly speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo told TV’s anchorperson on January 22. “Other MPAs are also beginning to lose their trust.”

The BAP was formed in 2018 a few months before the elections. Jam Kamal was elected as the Balochistan chief minister with the support from other political parties.

Like this: Like Loading...