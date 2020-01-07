CM Balochistan blames past govt for poor healthcare

QUETTA: Chairing a meeting to review various development schemes of health department Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, implementation on flawed health policies is impossible for current government stressed upon revision of past health policies. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chairing a meeting to review various development schemes of health department Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, implementation on flawed health policies is impossible for current government stressed upon revision of past health policies.

“Health affairs need to be view on broader view while future decision should be taken by keeping in view current challenges in health sector.” Jam Kamal addressed the meeting on Tuesday.

Provincial Minister for Finance Zahoor Buledi, Secretary Health, Secretary C&W, Secretary Finance and other government officials were present in the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed smart designing for Quetta Dental College and land allotment issues for Khuzdar, Turbat and Loralai Medical Colleges.

Chief Minister Balochistan directed authorities to make sure technical aspects for establishing new medical colleges in Balochistan adding merit should be implemented following Higher Education Commission’s standard regarding admission of students and attendance of staff and teachers.

“New medical colleges in the province would strengthen our capabilities in healthcare profession while our youth would be able to compete with students of other province in healthcare.” Jam Kamal said.

The meeting also reviewed presentation of Quetta Dental Colleges being established with funds of rupees 1395.86 million while CM Jam Kamal directed authorities to revise design of province’s first Dental College.

The meeting has formed committees for Khuzdar and Loralai Medical colleges.

