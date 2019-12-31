CM Balochistan and AJK PM vow to fight for Kashmir

QUETTA: The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani discussed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and impacts of controversial citizenship act on minorities in India particularly on Muslims. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: The President of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani discussed Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and impacts of controversial citizenship act on minorities in India particularly on Muslims.

President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan have strongly condemned the NRC bill presented by India Prime Minister Narendar Mordi added the citizenship act lifted the lid from Modi’s vicious mindset against minorities particularly against Muslims living in India.

“Today Indian citizens from Asam to Punjab, have been protesting against BJP’s NRC bill while dozens of people have been killed in protests against anti-citizenship bill.” President Azad Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan said.

“Along with fragile security situation in India, the Indian Army has intensified brutalities against innocent Kashmiri Muslims in occupied Kashmir valley but the world has seen the brutal face of India and its Prime Minister Narendar Modi.”

President Azad Kashmir and CM Jam Kamal have vowed to highlight the Anti-Muslim face of Indian Prime Minister and raise Kashmir issue at national and international forums.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has called Modi as Hitler of 21st century adding India Prime Minister has emerged as most dangerous dictator in the entire world,

“Being Pakistani, it was moral duty to continue supporting Kashmiris fighting against Indian atrocities,” Jam Kamal said added Pakistani nation is and will be stood with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He also informed the President Azad Kashmir regarding provincial government’s policies and steps to uplift provincial development in Balochistan,

“An economically and financially strong Pakistan would be beneficial for Kashmiris as well.” Jam Kamal added.

Provincial Finance Minister Zahoor Buledi, Minister for Food Sardar Abdul Rehman Kethran and Advisor to CM for Sports and Culture Abdul Khaliq Hazara were also present in the occasion.

