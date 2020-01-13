CJCSC, Naval Chief discuss overall regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad today.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the dignitary on his first arrival after assuming the office as CJCSC.

He held a meeting with Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. They discussed matters pertaining to professional affairs and overall regional security situation.

The Naval Chief felicitated General Nadeem Raza on assuming charge of new responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Naval Chief reaffirmed the commitment that Pakistan Navy will continue to play its role for harmony and cooperation among the armed forces of Pakistan.

He appreciated performance and capabilities of Pakistan Navy for maintaining maritime security in the region.