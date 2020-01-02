CJ Balochistan tells authorities to ensure facilities for prisoners in Quetta central Jail

QUETTA: Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Thursday visited Central Jail Hudda directing authorities to ensure facilities for prisoners and their families comes to see them. Inspector General Prison briefed the Chief Justice BHC regarding issues in Central Jail pestering him and his staff. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan on Thursday visited Central Jail Hudda directing authorities to ensure facilities for prisoners and their families comes to see them. Inspector General Prison briefed the Chief Justice BHC regarding issues in Central Jail pestering him and his staff.

“The Central Jail has been facing woes due to electricity breakdown and lack of gas connection in new blocks constructed inside Central Jail Quetta.” IG Jail told the CJ BHC urging him to address these issues.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail directed QESCO and SSGC officials to ensure provision of consecutive supply of electricity and gas inside Central Jail.

He also directed IG Prison to provide relief to prisons and their relatives inside the Jail following the law and arrange waiting room for them on immediate level.

Women, Child and other prisoners have urged the Chief Justice to direct authorities to make sure provision of warm water in winters because they were compelled to use chilled water in winters inside the Jail. Meanwhile Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan paid surprise visit of Jail Ward of Civil Hospital Quetta in order to review health facilities being provided to prisoners battling various diseases.

They expressed indignation over absence of Security Staff deployed outside Jail Ward while over the directions of IG Prions, the security staff carried-out checking of prisoners recovering mobile phones, chargers and cash amount.

Chief Justice Balochistan reprimanded the Jail Staff of Civil Hospital and ordered to shift prisoners back to central jail came over minor diseases. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail also directed departmental action against staff and security personnel didn’t performing their duties.

