CJ Balochistan irked over lack of facilities at Turbat hospital

QUETTA: The Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail while taking serious notice of the poor performance of the medical staff and not providing proper health facilities and medicines to the patients ordered to suspend Medical superintendent of Divisional Headquarter Hospital Turbat. He also ordered an inquiry into the affairs of the hospital.

Justice Mandokhail along with other judges of BHC paid surprised visit of the hospital, on Thursday and took round of different sections of the hospital. He found hospital condition very pathetic and observed that the hospital staff was not giving proper attention on visiting patients and providing law quality medicines and asking them to purchase required medicines from the market.

He visited operation theaters, emergency wards, surgical, medical and gynecology wards and laboratory. Justice Mandokhail expressed his serious anger over the poor cleanness condition in the hospital.

He also observed that no pathologist has appointed in the laboratory of the DHQ Turbat and technician found running the laboratory. He ordered ordered additional secretary health to appoint a pathologist at Turbat DHQ on immediate bases.

Ultrasound, X-ray machines were also found out of order and there was no facility of X-ray and Ultrasound in the hospitals and people have to go to the private hospitals. Chief Justice ordered an inquiry into the hospital performance and asked concerned authorities to take steps for improving the health facilities in divisional headquarter hospital.

Senior Judges of High Court of Balochistan Justice Hashim Kakar, Justice Nazeer Ahmed Langov, Justice Rozi Khan Bareech, Justice Hameed Baloch, Registrar High Court of Balochistan Rashid Mehmood, inspection judge Abdul Qayyum Lehri and secretary to the chief justice Malik Shoaib Sultan was also present on the occasion.

Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail during his stay in Turbat also visited district and session court Turbat. Speaking to the members of Tubat Bar Association, he said judiciary was playing its role and has rekindled the hopes of common people that there is someone who will protect their basic human rights.

“Judiciary is the custodian of the constitution of Pakistan and assure the fundamental rights of the people,” Chief Justice said, adding that the institution is not only considered the most important pillar of the state but also provide foundation on which civilizations are built.”

Chief Justice, Jamal Khan Mandokhail also granted cheque of Rs.2 million for Turbat Bar Association and also assured that all problems and issues of the lawyers of Turbat would be solved on priority basis.

