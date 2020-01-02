Bilawal’s offer to MQM

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance in the Centre with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said if MQM breaks off its alliance with PTI and manages to get its share in resources, the provincial government will “stand by [MQM] for the sake of Karachi’s people. MQM-P has not rejected outright the offer publicly made by the PPP leader but described it as non-serious attempt. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday offered Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) ministries in Sindh in exchange for the party breaking off its alliance in the Centre with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, he said if MQM breaks off its alliance with PTI and manages to get its share in resources, the provincial government will “stand by [MQM] for the sake of Karachi’s people. MQM-P has not rejected outright the offer publicly made by the PPP leader but described it as non-serious attempt. In a statement, the party said they were not satisfied with the one-and-a-half-year performance of the federal government, but they will not take the decision to part ways with the government on someone’s desire. Irrespective of the fact that the offer has been made in an informal manner, it does reflect the desire of the PPP to forge alliance with MQM to seek ouster of the PTI Government and obviously this would provide additional leverage to MQM to get more from the Federal Government. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was not easy to form, for it required a lot of effort pre- and post-elections. The government exists because of a plethora of allies who are well aware of their importance to the PTI and have therefore been able to negotiate federal cabinet portfolios and other important posts for themselves. The opposition parties are of course also aware of the PTI’s dependency on its allies which is why PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto made an overture to the MQM-P, offering them a partnership in Sindh if they break away from the ruling party in the centre. The MQM-P is correct in tagging it a non-serious attempt given how the offer was made so publicly, because usually such matters are handled more delicately and behind the scenes. Perhaps it is less a case of immaturity on Bilawal’s part and more of a scare tactic, one that the PTI has also used in the past, threatening to gather the required numbers in the Sindh Assembly to gain a majority over the PPP. That the MQM-P did not reject the offer outright suggests that it too wants to hold the PTI to the fire. This is the problem with coalition governments, where the required number to make or break them is so small; all it takes is a little pushing and tugging in the right direction to get the desired result. With less than six months left to pass the necessary and all-important legislation required to extend COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s tenure, the PTI’s allies have a lot of leverage to play with and get their pound of flesh. The PML-Q, another major ally, has reportedly already made certain requests that it perhaps could not have made a few months back.

The PTI should be grateful for some of the very effective firewalls that exist between the current volatile nature of how it is running the government and a scenario where it sees itself sitting on the opposition benches. Nevertheless, some serious course correction at this juncture would be a good idea.

MQM’s support to the federal government is critical as it has seven MNAs and withdrawal of the support could pose serious threats to the survival of the Government. The offer also assumes significance as other coalition partners of the PTI too have serious grievances as they also claim that their expectations from the Government have also not materialized. This should be a cause for concern for the ruling party and it will have to go an extra mile to redress their grievances. However, the offer also highlights the bitter truth that alliances and coalitions are not made on the basis of principles but vested interests of the parties concerned.

