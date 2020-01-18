Bilawal Bhutto expresses concern over nationwide wheat crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while expressing concerns on wheat shortage said that government has turned wheat producing country into a wheat importer.

Reacting to rising wheat prices across the country, the Chairman PPP expressed concerns over the wheat crisis and said that the Federal Government had deliberately created shortage after exporting 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.

He accused Imran Khan for creating a flour crisis to provide benefit to special friends as government warehouses are full of flour.

He added that the selected Prime Minister has failed as ‘taking notices’ will not end crises. Supply of flour to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is closed for five days.

The chairman of the PPP said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial minister is advising the people not to eat fine flour and prices increased second time in a week exhibiting complete failure of the government.

He added that the country is selling flour at the most expensive prices in history.