BFA raids different wholesale markets

QUETTA: The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Wednesday raided different wholesale markets in Quetta and collected the samples of smuggled oil including Milk powder and mineral water imported from Sindh. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) on Wednesday raided different wholesale markets in Quetta and collected the samples of smuggled oil including Milk powder and mineral water imported from Sindh.

The efforts were launched following the violation reports of hygiene rules and sale of smuggled oil and expired food items by traders.

The officials of BFA told that, the collected samples will send for laboratory test, and strict action will be taken against those traders, who are violating the rules.

Soughing the cooperation from public, the BFA officials said, a complaint cell had been established, citizens can lodge their complain regarding the sale and usage of substandard and harmful food items.

Further they said, public can also approach the complaint-cell through e-mail address dg.bfa2019@gmail.com and they also can call or fax on following numbers 081-9204711/920414.

Like this: Like Loading...