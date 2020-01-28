Bewildering flaws in recruitment procedure

The recent official announcement of results for the posts of Physical Education Teachers (PET) on behalf of Career Testing Service Pakistan (CTSP) has prevailed a wave of consternation among the candidates. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

The recent official announcement of results for the posts of Physical Education Teachers (PET) on behalf of Career Testing Service Pakistan (CTSP) has prevailed a wave of consternation among the candidates.

Around 459 male candidates had applied for the seven posts of Physical Education Teacher (PET/B-14) which are to be allocated via tehsil wise of the respective Kech District.

Zameer Murad, who is a candidate of PET, hailing from Turbat, had applied on open district merit because of no vacant seat in his Union Council (UC) Malikabad.

He qualified the test on the basis of District Merit, but worryingly, there is no any reserve seats for those candidates who had applied on open merit.

“Despite the fact of passing the test, we are no longer in terms of securing seats”. We have burnt midnight oil with a ray of hope to seek an employment, but we have been pushed to the wall which is truly a glaring example of further surging the scourge of unemployment in the province, “he lamented.

“Education Department of Balochistan is hell bent upon shaking the privilege of the candidates through its flawed policies and deplorable mismanagement,” he castigated.

“If the vacant posts were limited within only tehsils, why candidates were then allowed to apply on open district merit?” another candidate named Usman Mayar questioned over the bewildering flaws.

“The candidates of the District level who have scored more than the candidates of Tehsil level are astoundingly ineligible for the respective seats,” he expressed astonishment.

“The results are not oriented and satisfactory and we are going to challenge the recruitment procedure in courts. The results should be cancelled and re-conducted immediately on the basis of meritocracy and transparency. We will leave no stone unturned to seek justice through knocking each door of the provincial ministers,” another victim of PET Jasim Ayub claimed.

” If our demands are not met, the concerned candidates will be staging a protest demonstration collectively. It tends to continue until and unless our demands are fulfilled,” he threatened.

“The Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan, Education Secretary (Secondary) Tayyeb Lehdi, Finance Minister Zahoor Bulaidi and District Education Officer (DEO) of Kech Abdul Ghafoor are humbly urged to look into the matter in order to adjust the candidates of District level,” he demanded.

Universities, in the province, produce twenty-five graduates every year. Sadly, only two-hundred graduates hardly manage to secure jobs while the rest of candidates tend to roam randomly in the pursuit of jobs.

There is a dire and pressing need of showing seriousness in terms of lowering the proportion of unemployment in the province. It is bound to go up if corrective measures are not taken on merit basis.

The Government of Balochistan Secondary Education Department should demonstrate willingness to redress the flaws of the government jobs which is resulting an atmosphere of frustration and dejection among the unemployed candidates.

The writer is an alumnus of Dynamic English Language Teaching Academy (DELTA) based in Turbat. He can be reached at mannansaamad@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...