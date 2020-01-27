BAP postpones Parliamentary group meeting amid rifts

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party has decided to postpone Parliamentary Group’s meeting called today in order to discuss situation triggered rifts amid CM Jam Kamal and Speaker Quddus Bizenjo. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The decision announced on Monday as Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has called meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani who has been playing his role as mediator in appeasing tension between Jam and Bizenjo.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Federal Minister for Defense Parvez Khattak on Sunday met with Speaker Abdul Qudus Bizenjo in Islamabad where Speaker BA shared his reservations.

Talking to media after the meeting, Sadiq Sanjrani has claimed that the reservations of Qudus Bizenjo have been heard which would be addressed on priority level,

“We have resolved the tension between CM Jam Kamal and Speaker Qudus Bizenjo and we are satisfied from his performance as Chief Minister Balochistan.” Sadiq Sanjrani said.

Following the mediation amid Kamal and Bizenjo in order to avert political chaos in Balochistan, CM Jam Kamal and Sadiq Sanjrani meeting today where Jam Kamal would discuss the situation triggered-out after Qudus Bizenjo’s statement on social and national media.

The Mediation Committee talking with CM Balochistan and Speaker has proposed to postpone the Parliamentary Group meeting of BAP as discussions continued in order to appease tension between Jam Kamal and Quddus Bizenjo.

Quddus Bizenjo during meeting with Sadiq Sanjrani and Parvez Khattak rendered his full trust on them but the privilege motions against CM Jam Kamal, Zahoor Buledi and Senator Sarfaraz Bugti are yet to be withdrawn.

