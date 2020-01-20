BAP govt focusing on youth development: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, Balochistan Awami Party has turned into national political forces hence BAP keenly working to strengthen youth power by addressing their issues. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, Balochistan Awami Party has turned into national political forces hence BAP keenly working to strengthen youth power by addressing their issues.

He shared these views on Monday while meeting with a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party Youth Wing at his residence in Uthal added youth is backbone of our party,

“BAP led government has been utilizing all resources in order to uplift youth development and impart them business and jobs opportunities.” Jam Kamal said added development thread embarked in Balochistan.

He further said, equal development projects being implemented in all districts while construction underway of Uthal, Bela and Lakhra highways which would ease transport issues of local population.

CM Balochistan said, Provincial Government has released funds for 20feet Lakhra road but if contractor attempted to short the width of highway, strict action would be taken against officials and contractors.

The Chairman of BAP youth wing Abdul Rashid Jamoot and President Ghulam Murtaza Lasi have informed the Chief Minister regarding youth’s issues in Lasbela.

Meanwhile local fishermen of Dam met with CM Balochistan and discussed their issues with Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani.

CM Balochistan assured the delegations that their issues would be addressed on priority level.

