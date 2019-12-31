Balochistan will witness progressive development in next five years: CM Balochistan

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, people of the province would witness a developed Balochistan in next five years adding government focusing on uplifting agriculture, mineral, energy and tourism sectors in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has said, people of the province would witness a developed Balochistan in next five years adding government focusing on uplifting agriculture, mineral, energy and tourism sectors in Balochistan.

He shared these views on Tuesday while addressing a laptop distribution ceremony held at Chief Minister Secretariat in which students from Khaonzai, Zhob, Quetta, Mastung and Qilla Saifullah had been awarded laptop under Chief Minister Laptop initiative.

“Tough the Information Technology sector has been penetrating in our lives hence our youth should enhance their capabilities in IT sector in order to compete with modern world.” Jam Kamal asked the students adding youth shouldn’t compromise on their right of quality education.

He also stressed upon girls’ education in the province added families having educated females are more prosper in today’s world.

“Unfortunately our youth assumes success in obtaining government jobs but they could get more benefits from provincial natural resources by utilizing their expertise in various sectors.”

Briefing the students regarding government policies in order to uplift provincial livestock, agriculture, mineral, fisheries and tourism sectors CM Balochistan said, government has been keenly working to uplift provincial development by its own resources,

“You people would witness a development and prosper Balochistan in next five years as provincial government has geared development schemes in all districts of province.” Jam Kamal said added our youth should question their elected representatives regarding development schemes in their districts.

He announced that government has decided to establish degree colleges in order to make sure quality educational services rather than building inter-colleges while high schools would be upgrades as higher-education colleges,

“Government of Balochistan has been investing on provincial youth while Youth Task Force has been established.” He said added government would commence Youth Project.

“CPEC and Gwadar Port have been activated in the province which would directly benefit provincial youth.” CM Balochistan said urged students to learn international languages including German, Chinese and English.

