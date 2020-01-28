Balochistan speaker turns down opp’ request for assembly session

QUETTA: Application of opposition parties for the requisition session of the provincial assembly dismissed, as two MPAs were considered ineligible due to suspension of membership from provincial assembly. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to a press release from the Balochistan Provincial Assembly Secretariat, opposition members requested the Balochistan Assembly to convene an assembly session under Article 12 (3) of the Constitution and Article 127 of the Constitution in the Assembly Secretariat.

The application is rejected for failing to meet the terms of the conditions of the Constitution as under Article 54 (3) of the Constitution, the request of the petitioner meeting must be signed by 17 members.

However, the signature of the 17 members is present on the request, which Of those members, two members of the assembly including Syed Mohammad Fazal Agha and Abdul Wahid Sadiqi was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan for failing to submit the assets record.

“As 15 signatures of the Assembly members are considered eligible. In this case, calling a meeting is unconstitutional,” Press Release of Balochistan Assembly tells.

