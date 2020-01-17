Balochistan schools to make it compulsory to read Holy Quran

QUETTA: The Provincial Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has approved bill to making Quranic and Nazara education compulsory in all government and private schools. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Under the bill all government and private schools are precluded to impart Holy Quran and Nazra education to all children.

Under the bill all government and private schools are precluded to impart Holy Quran and Nazra education to all children.

The cabinet members were agreed upon to finalize new amendments in provincial Local Government act before next LG elections in the province also constituted a committee to review division of Local Government departments into Union Council, Municipal Committee, Municipal Corporation and Metropolitan Corporation,

The committee would develop consensus with opposition parties in order to win their confidence regarding proposed bill.

The cabinet also vowed to strengthen the financial and administrative affairs of Local Government department in order to functionalize the performance of LG staff and officers.

The cabinet members approved construction of Shipyard for Federal Ministry of production in Pasni adding provincial government would be partner of 20 to 30% share in the proposed project.

The Act of Balochistan Cadet Colleges 2019 was discussed in cabinet meeting while approved joint training program for provincial youth in tourism and hoteling with support of Hasho skill foundation.

In order to establish new Police Stations in Quetta, Lasbela, Gwadar under section 04 of PRCP the cabinet granted approval for new Police Stations.

While discussing Balochistan Government’s properties surfaced in provincial finance’s department’s corruption scam, the cabinet directed S&GAD department to submit recommendations regarding sell or use of the properties located in Karachi.

Discussing the financial dispute of Reko Dik Project, Government of Balochistan has ratified the proposal of mineral department to take assistance from a lawyer-firm in order to settle the Reko-Dik case and six billion dollars’ penalty announced by ICSID.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has approved the Technical Education Centres for Women in all districts of Balochistan directed Women Development Department to complete the working plan regarding the initiative and submit in Chief Minister Secretariat.

Lauding the support of cabinet members regarding cabinet’s decision and their implementations CM Balochistan said, coalition parties in Balochistan Government have equal agenda for provincial development,

“Funds have been allocated for development of infrastructure, Hospitals, Schools, Sports Complexes, Tourism, Water and Agriculture in fiscal financial year of Balochistan” Jam Kamal added.

The Cabinet approved funds for Zhob-Mir Ali Khail highway directing Balochistan Development Authority to intensify construction on proposed road which would ease travel woes of passengers.

Chief Minister Balochistan announced that he himself would inaugurate the Zhob-Mir Ali Khail road.

The Cabinet members approved proposal of 1000 tractors for provincial farmers under Green Tractors Scheme, also announced to release funds for Wheat Emergency National Program.

