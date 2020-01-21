Balochistan MPAs protest over low gas pressure

QUETTA: Members of the Provincial Assembly staged a sit-in against the reduction of gas pressure in Quetta. Provincial assembly members elected from Quetta protested outside the Sui gas office, ending their sit-in after the assurance of gas authorities. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Members of the Provincial Assembly staged a sit-in against the reduction of gas pressure in Quetta. Provincial assembly members elected from Quetta protested outside the Sui gas office, ending their sit-in after the assurance of gas authorities.

Six members elected from Quetta in Balochistan Assembly protested against reduction in gas pressure in provincial capital Quetta, while staging sit-in outside Sui Southern Gas Company office, as they raised slogans against the gas pressure reduction and alleged misconduct of Sui gas officials.

Addressing the participants of the sit-in, Opposition Leader in Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar Advocate said that “we are representing the 2.2 million people of Quetta in the protest”.

“SSGC officials assured of resolving the problem of gas pressure reduction till January 20. Our demands were not accepted despite the talks, when the people of Quetta will not get gas, we do not need gas office in Quetta,” Malik Sikandar said and added that people of Quetta are forced to protest, if their demands are not acknowledged, they will expand their protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Assembly Member Mubeen Khan Khilji said that despite repeated assurances that gas pressure is not restored. “People of the constituency complained to us why the gas pressure is not being restored.

Member of Parliament of BNP, Ahmad Nawaz Baloch said that “we want gas pressure to be restored across the city immediately”.

“We have staged sit-in outside the Sui Gas office, to get the basic rights of the people,” Member of BA Qadir Nayal said.

Speaking on the occasion, Member of Parliament Akhtar Hussain Langove said that people of the region has the first right to get facilitated from its resources, adding that Gas Company officials have forced the public representatives to come out on roads.

After several hours of sit-in, talks were held and gas officials gave assurances of resolving the issue of gas low pressure within couple of days, as MPAs ended their protest.

Gas officials said the demand for gas has increased due to severe cold after record snowfall. However, they assured that the gas pressure issue would be resolved within two to three days.

