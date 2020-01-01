Balochistan mines dept cancels license of 450 companies

QUETTA: Provincial Mine and Mineral Department on Wednesday cancelled lease license of 450 mining firms while submitted revenue of 1.5 billion rupees in national exchequer in last six months. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Provincial Mine and Mineral Department on Wednesday cancelled lease license of 450 mining firms while submitted revenue of 1.5 billion rupees in national exchequer in last six months.

Following the direction of Chief Minister Balochistan regarding strict scrutiny of Mining Companies, the Mining and Mineral department has cancelled lease license of 450 companies while more scrutiny is being carried-out in the province.

The Chairman of Provincial Mine and Mineral Board Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has ended additional rights of mining board set back in 2015.

Sources in mining department has claimed that rupees 3 billion revenue have been submitted in national exchequer during 2018-19 while during physical year the department has collected revenue of rupees 1.5 billion rupees in last six months.

