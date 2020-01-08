Balochistan Journalist protest layoffs by media groups

QUETTA: Senior journalists in Balochistan have said that the problems faced by journalists in the country are constantly increasing, as thousands of journalists and media workers are being layoffs. “The Federal Union of Journalists has always stood for the rights of journalists, ensuring the freedom of journalism. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Senior journalists in Balochistan have said that the problems faced by journalists in the country are constantly increasing, as thousands of journalists and media workers are being layoffs. “The Federal Union of Journalists has always stood for the rights of journalists, ensuring the freedom of journalism.

The five-point charter of demand for journalists should be ensured for immediate implementation,” President of Pakistan Union of Journalists, Shahzada Zulfiqar Ahmadzai, President of the Balochistan Union of Journalists Ayub Tareen, President Quetta Press Club Reza Rahman and Issa Tareen addressed the protest of the PFUJ on Wednesday in front of the Press Club under the auspices of PFUJ. President of PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar said that the PFUJ has launched a movement in the country in the wake of the crisis in the field of journalism, which is taking place in the country today.

“Meanwhile, protest camps will be set up in front of provincial assemblies across the country, while protest will be held on February 12 in front of parliament during assembly session,” he added. He said that PFUJ has submitted a five-point Charter of Demand which includes stoppage of a series of blatant dismissals of media workers and journalists and the number of workers from print and electronic media over the past one year. “Some TV channels in different cities have closed their bureau offices and some have reduced the number of workers” Shahzada said.

He said, “It is important for the owners to ensure the restoration of the employees, payment of salaries”. He said that till now, media workers have shown patience and they should not be forced to take any stringent measures, including the locking of offices. He said that the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to solve the problems of journalists and media workers. “Given that we think it is a necessity that the meeting of this committee should be immediately blocked and progress in this regard so as to eliminate the anxiety among the employees as the journalists and other workers associated with print and electronic media at the time of their jobs”.

“On the other hand, the country is suffering from insecurity. It is a violation of the Constitution for which journalists have borne the trouble of imprisoned and sentenced to flogging for democracy and democratic institutions”. He demanded immediate implementation of the five points. President Quetta Press Club Raza Ur Rehman and President BUJ Ayub Tareen said that the concerns were expressed during the last one year, the print and electronic media continue to face forced dismissals, salaries and pay cuts, and if the movement is still united by unity and consensus, the problems will only increase.

