Balochistan is resource-rich province, govt only needs to tap them, says Jam Kamal

QUETTA: We have been hearing rhetoric over provincial resources but yet didn’t know how to utilize provincial resources for uplifting development in Balochistan hence a professional mechanism become imperative to enhance province’s self-sufficiency through use of our own resources. Chief Minister Balochistan added.

He shared these views on Monday while addressing an awareness Seminar conducted by Provincial Industries Department in order to share knowledge among students regarding how to register a business company or establish cooperative body.

“Indeed Balochistan has been blessed with mammoth of natural resources but we should rethink our policies that why we ended up province’s deprivation through its own resources or why didn’t we gained attention of private investors.” Jam Kamal said added provincial youth should have complete knowledge regarding provincial natural resources if they were willing to stars their own business in future.

He further said, despite having a sprawling landscape and coastal strip, yet we have only four to five trades comprising on Agriculture and Mining, “Our person needs to link themselves with tourism business and Kech Farming.” Jam Kamal said added according to experts our soil is lucrative for cultivation of cotton. Chief Minister Balochistan called provincial students to shift their attention toward professionalism adding provincial government was able to announce limited jobs while culture of jobs being eliminated from private sector,

“China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Direct Investments would double private business and jobs opportunities in our province as Balochistan’ is suitable for all kinds of investments.” The Officers of Income-Tax Department and SECP have also addressed the Seminar while Provincial Ministers Meer Zia Langove, Dinesh Kumar and Chief Secretary Balochistan were present in the occasion.

