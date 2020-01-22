Balochistan is my second home: Usman Buzdar

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that Balochistan is his second home, he will cooperate with the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan to provide full support and cooperation for the development of province,” Usman Buzdar affirmed while addressing a ceremony held in his honor in Turbat. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that Balochistan is his second home, he will cooperate with the Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan to provide full support and cooperation for the development of province,” Usman Buzdar affirmed while addressing a ceremony held in his honor in Turbat.

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, Member Provincial Assembly Abdul Rashid Baloch and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing in Balochi language, Chief Minister Punjab said that “we welcome the people of Balochistan to Punjab, especially the students of Balochistan to get education in Punjab’s educational institutions, as well as invite people for business in Punjab so that our Baloch brothers can be reunited with people from other provinces.

He said that Punjab is a big province, “as the elder brother it is our duty to provide assistance to the smaller provinces to move forward”. He said that the provincial government of Punjab is taking massive steps for the development of the province and special attention is being paid to the backward areas of the province.

“A record 35 percent of the funds have been allocated in this year’s budget for the backward areas of southern Punjab so that those areas of southern Punjab can reach the same as the developed areas,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added, “a program should be organized in Lahore to highlight the cultural activities of the four provinces Which will increase inter-ethnic contacts and promote cultural exchange”. He said that he is the first Chief Minister of Punjab who has visited Turbat, which is a cause for happiness for him.

Like this: Like Loading...