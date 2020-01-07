Balochistan in grip of cold waves after rain, snowfall

QUETTA: Many Parts of Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta received torrential rain and snowfall for 3rd day which increasing freeze and chill in winds. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: Many Parts of Balochistan including provincial capital Quetta received torrential rain and snowfall for 3rd day which increasing freeze and chill in winds.

According to details Quetta, Naushki, Qilla Abdullah, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Barshor and other cities of Balochistan remained in grip of chilly weather as rain and snowfall continued on Tuesday.

Many remote cities were hit with flash-floods which disturbed traffic flow at RCD highways while Machka Dam in Qilla Abdullah and Dalood Dam in Kalat broken down due to floods.

Ziarat, Toba Kakari, Kan Mehtarzai and Qilla Abdullah received heavy snowfall on Tuesday while chilly winds dropped down temperature from zero Celsius.

According to reports land-sliding cut communication between Kalat and UC Nimargh while residents have expressed concerns regarding filling water at Chati Dam urging government’s attention.

Dozens of mud houses have been demolished in Dalbanding due to torrential rain commenced from Sunday while Pak-Iran railway track damaged due to flash-flood.

“We have issued alert following flash-floods across the province while Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s teams working in relief and rescue operations.” In-Charger PDMA’s Control Room Younus Mengal said climed relief good have been departed to all districts.

