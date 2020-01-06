Balochistan govt to starts Youth Support Program

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday visited National Incubation Center established at Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Science lauded the performance of NIC. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Monday visited National Incubation Center established at Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Science lauded the performance of NIC.

Provincial Home Minister Meer Zia Langove, Parliamentary Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar, Professor Dr. Adil were accompanied with CM Balochistan where he received comprehensive brief regarding functionality of NIC.

The National Incubation Center was established under Public Private Partnership initiative which has been imparting guidance to provincial youth regarding private business and providing opportunities of Entrepreneurship.

Lauding the initiative CM Balochistan has stressed upon cooperation amid NIC and Government of Balochistan, “Government of Balochistan has been starting Youth Support Program in order yield economic opportunities for provincial youth.” Jam Kamal said citied government’s easy loan schemes for youth.

Chief Minister also called NIC’s assistance in implementation of provincial youth support program added Balochistan need more National Incubation Centers should be established in other varsities.

Like this: Like Loading...