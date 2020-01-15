Balochistan govt distributes cheques among fishermen

QUETTA: Following recent devastation of recent typhoon in Gwadar which damaged 37 boats of local fishermen community, provincial government distributed compensation cheques among fishermen affected of recent calamity. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar capt retd Muhammad Waseem on Wednesday distributed cheques total amount of 22.5 million rupees among local fishermen who lost their boats during recent typhoon erupted in Gwadar’s sea last week.

Balochistan Awami Party’s leader Meer Yaqoob Bizenjo was present in the cheque distribution ceremony in which 37 fishermen received compensation cheques.

“Those fishermen misses in government’s survey could submit their documents with total estimate of damages at Assistant Commissioner’s office, they would also be given compensation amount.” DC Gwadar Muhammad Waseem told fishermen community.

