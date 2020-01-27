Balochistan cancer hospital’s ground breaking ceremony to be held next month

ISLAMABAD: The people’s demand of establishing a cancer hospital in the province was going to be materialized soon as the construction work of the first ever cancer hospital of Balochistan to be start from next month. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan would inaugurate the ground breaking ceremony of the hospital next month, the spokesperson of Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani told APP on Monday.

The project was initiated as per public demand, would facilitate the cancer patients of the province, he added.

He said that the government has allocated Rs 1.6 billion for the establishment of cancer hospital in Quetta.

The Federal government had also made commitment to provide its supports in building the first cancer hospital of the province.

The cancer hospital would be the first of its kind, primarily focusing diagnosis of the fatal disease, as large number of patients affected due to cancer in the province was being referred to different hospitals in the country, he added.

Criticizing the previous governments for lack of improvement in health sector of the province, he said dozens of people have lost their lives due to lack of proper treatment in their areas.

He said Balochistan government was striving hard to extend health care facilities to people at their doorsteps and approved Rs 218 million additional funds to purchase machinery, equipments for the hospitals of the Quetta city.

