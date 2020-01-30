Ayub Tareen elected President BUJ

QUETTA: Elections of Balochistan Union of Journalists held, as Ayoub Tareen elected as President, while Rasheed Baloch as Secretary General. Two panels, (Journalists and Progressive) contested in the annual elections of Balochistan Union of Journalists, as candidates from both side secured seats. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ayub Tareen of the journalist panel elected as President, while Rasheed Baloch won on the seat of General Secretary in the elections. Polling took place from 10 am to 4 pm, Chairman Election Committee Musa Furman announced the results according to which Ayub Tareen got 57 votes and his opponent Salman Ashraf received 47 votes, Shaheer Lodhi secured 52 votes for Vice President, as Shahid Rind got 51 votes.

Rasheed Baloch secured victory as he received 63 votes for the seat of General Secretary, while his opponent Shah Hussain Tareen got 42 votes. Kafayat Ali secured 57 votes for Senior Joint Secretary, as Chaudhry Imtiaz Ahmed 48 against him.

Asim Ahmed Khan won against Naeem Bhathi on the seat of Joint Secretary, with 57 votes as his opponent got 50 votes.

Abdul Khaliq Rind received 70 votes and elected as executive member, while Hamadullah received 63, Irfan Saeed 62, Khalil Ahmed 59, Gulzar Shah 58, Jabbar Baloch 55, Syed Ali Shah and Mohammad Azam Ulfat secured their seats for thr member executive committee with 54, 54 votes. The BUJ elections were held on Thursday under the supervision of Chairman Election Committee Musa Furman and members of the committee Asif Baloch and Malik Nadeem Awan, while 105 members exercised their right to vote.

