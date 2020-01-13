At least 17 killed as extreme cold sweeps across Balochistan

QUETTA: 17 people were killed in different areas of Balochistan in three days of heavy snowfall and rains. 17 injured in the incident across province. PDMA Control room in charge Mohammad Younus said that around 17 people were killed during snow in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Heavy snowfall turned Quetta into silver city, as white snow created mesmerizing scenes on roads. Tourists are vising Quetta to enjoy snowfall with their families. One of the main attractions for visitors is Prince Road, which is known for its traditional food. Hotels around the street offer sujji, chapli kebab and fried fish, among other things. People eat here and also take food home for their families and friends. It has become a hot spot for gatherings in the city.

The emergency was declared in Mastung, Qila Abdullah, Kech, Ziarat, Harnai, and Pishin districts by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. Due to heavy snowfall on the Khojak Top, communication lines between Ziarat and Quetta were severely affected. The Chaman-Quetta highway was also closed down after which the traffic situation worsened. Travellers and tourists remained stuck on roads for hours.

Police and FC personnel started rescue operations after which the traffic flow was normalized. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, in recent spell, 2 feet of snow fell in Ziarat, more than a foot snow in Quetta and Zhob was recorded, while 56 millimeters of rain was recorded in Turbat, 40mm in Pasni and Pishin got 26mm of rain.

Weather is expected to be clear in the upcoming days in Quetta and other areas of province. These areas have also been affected by prolonged power and gas outages and disruption of internet services. The provincial government and disaster management authority have warned people against travelling.

They said travelling on highways was extremely dangerous as the roads were slippery after heavy snowfall.

