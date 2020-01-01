At least 14 injured by aerial firing on New Year’s Eve in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 14 people were injured due to aerial firing in different parts of Karachi due to celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve, Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

New Year’s eve turned out to be deadly for Karachi as the sound of gunshots rang throughout various parts of the city. As people took to the streets in jubilation to celebrate the coming of 2020 some were injured as a result of the firing.

According to details, the injured included three women and a young girl. The injured were reported from Karachi’s Saddar, Lines Area, Orangi Town, Pirabad, Defence Phase 7, FC Area, Baldia Town, Gulburg, Clifton and Federal B Area.

Firing incidents were also reported from Yousaf Plaza, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Buffer Zone areas. The injured were shifted to Jinnah, Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals.

Police arrested one person from the metropolis’s Garden area for aerial firing and registered a case against him.

