At least 12 injured as heavy rain, snow lashes parts of Balochistan

QUETTA: At least 12 People were reported to have sustained serious injuries, while peoples face several problems after heavy rain and snow in different parts of Balochistan province on Monday. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: At least 12 People were reported to have sustained serious injuries, while peoples face several problems after heavy rain and snow in different parts of Balochistan province on Monday.

According to Pakistan meteorological department Lorlai 8, Lasbella 6, Chaman 5, dalbandin 2, Quetta has reported 1 millimeter rain during last 24 Hours. Rain also reported Duki, Kohlu , Dera Bugti and several other parts of Balochistan, while Snow was reported at Kalat, Ziarat, and Chaman.

12 People got injured when roof of Hotel fell down at Musakhail of District Killa Saif Ullah, all injured shifted to Hospital for Medical Aid. In Quetta residents of Qambrani facing several problem after snow and rain. The residents said that the road was constructed some few years back but it has damaged very soon by using low class material.

they said that they have filled trenches by their self but the MPA and MNA Elected from that consistency are not taking responsibility to resolve that problem they demanded of the government to construct the road as soon as possible.

Gas problem also worsen the life of people in Qambrani road , BNP Awami has taken Out Motor cycle rally from the area to press club where they staged protest demonstration, demonstrators chanted slogans against low gas pressure, central leader of BNP Awami Dr Nashnas Lehri and other said that the people are facing different problems due to low gas pressure.

protest against low gas pressure have been staged several time as well as people registered complains but Sui Southern gas company could not resolved the problem, They demanded of the government to restore gas pressure in the area.

While, in Duki National High way has closed after snowfall at Ziarat and Sanjavi, Snow has also blocked the Quetta-Chaman highway and kozhak Top Hill. Levies said that work is continue to clear the rout, winter increased in Kalat district after snow fall minimum temperature was recorded minus three in the area, Quetta 1 and Zhob recorded 4 degree Centigrade, MAT office predicted that the will remain dry and cold at different parts of Balochistan including Quetta.

Like this: Like Loading...