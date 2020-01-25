Asghar Achakzai condemns forces’ raid on party’s leader home

QUETTA: The Provincial President and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai has strongly condemned Security Forces’ raid at party’s Provincial Council members’ resident in Sanjavi calling the act as attempt to soil peace in tribal areas of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: The Provincial President and Parliamentary Leader of Awami National Party Balochistan Asghar Khan Achakzai has strongly condemned Security Forces’ raid at party’s Provincial Council members’ resident in Sanjavi calling the act as attempt to soil peace in tribal areas of Balochistan.

“The forces raided on the residence of district President of ANP Sardar Ehsanullah Dummar and Sardar Fareedullah Dummar trampling the tribal customs and norms while taken them into custody for one and half hours without any warrants.” Asghar Khan Achakzai sais on Saturday while addressing a news conference here in Quetta.

Accompanied with Provincial Secretary General of ANP Mabat Kakar, Senior Vice President Nawabzada Umar Kasi and Central Joint Secretary Rasheed Khan Nasir, the ANP’s provincial president strongly condemned the incident adding Awami National Party believes in philosophy of Bacha Khan Baba of zero-tolerance for violence,

“Raiding tribal elders and politician’s residence without any search warrants or crime would spoil peace in tribal areas of Balochistan.” Asghar Achakzai said added Police and Levis forces are responsible to carry-out raids in tribal areas.

“Sanjvi district is already plagued with violence as terrorist incident reported in the district in recent past but these acts would cause distrust amid security forces and local tribes.”

Asghar Achakzai also cited the same raids on tribal elders of Chaman Haji Faizullah Noorzai and Haji Basir Noorzai adding if they involved in any criminal activities, the forces should first lodge FIR against them instead of violating tribal customs.

“All Parties of district Sanjvi has announced shutter down strike against the incident while we would announce further actions against the incident after consensus with all political parties.” Achakzai said reiterated to continue pursuing the food steps of Bacha Khan.

Like this: Like Loading...