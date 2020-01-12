Anti-polio campaign begins in 9 districts today

QUEETA: Polio campaign in 222 union council of the nine districts of Balochistan will kick off from Monday, said Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Coordinator Rashid Razzaq. He further added that during the campaign more than 606,647 children will be administered polio vaccine. Security arrangements for the campaign had been completed. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUEETA: Polio campaign in 222 union council of the nine districts of Balochistan will kick off from Monday, said Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Coordinator Rashid Razzaq. He further added that during the campaign more than 606,647 children will be administered polio vaccine. Security arrangements for the campaign had been completed.

He said that during the campaign, around 2467 teams will be in the field with 2004 mobile teams, 262 fixed sites and 161 transit points. The campaign will start in these districts Bolan, Harnai, Jafarabad, Naseerabad,Jhal Magsi, Kalat, Mastung, Sibi and Sohbatpur.

He assured to have full proof security arrangements with the deployment of Balochistan Levies, police and frontier corps personnel. He said, adding that the poliovirus is still present in the province and we are worried that the virus could affect the other children as well.

It is the responsibility of the parents to cooperate with the polio workers administering polio drops to their children. He said the supports received and steps carried out by the Balochistan government are satisfactory.

Rashid Razzaq further added that the role of parents in the polio campaign is crucial and besides that the role of civil society and religious clerics is also important. He said we have got the support from the representatives of municipal committee as well. He also asked Media to play its role for the success of the polio campaign.

