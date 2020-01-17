All roads open after snowfall in Balochistan: PDMA

ISLAMABAD:After the recent spell of rains and heavy snowfall, the roads in various districts of Balochistan were opened for all kind of traffic.

The restoration work to clear the choked roads was carried out by the National Highway Authority, Frontier Works Organization and other relevant departments.

However, during the blockade of major thoroughfares, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan and provincial government provided cooked food to approximately 21,000 people along with blankets and warm clothes on different highways.

The relief items comprising tonnes of ration, water, tents, first aid kits and many other necessary items are being dispatched in the heavy snowfall and rains affected areas on a war footing basis.

According to the details of relief items provided by PDMA, a total of 230 tents, 650 blankets, plastic mats 850, solar lights 550, kitchen sets 100, sleeping mats 200, miscellaneous clothing 2,600 and 60 tonnes of salt was provided to the victims in the disaster-hit areas.

The total number of deaths in Balochistan were recorded 20 due to heavy snowfall and rain beside 23 other injured and 1057 houses were damaged.

The deaths occurred during the extreme weather conditions included a woman while four children were injured in district Quetta due to heavy rainfall snowfall. A woman and two children died while three children were injured in district Pishin due to heavy rainfall and snowfall.

The maximum deaths occurred in district Zhob where six women died and two men got injured due to heavy rainfall and snowfall, while five women died and two children njured in district Killa Abdullah due to heavy rainfall snowfall.

More than 300 people got stranded on N-50 between Quetta and Kahnozai which were rescued by PDMA team with the help Levies force and FC Balochistan. Cooked food and blankets were also provided to the people.

Meanwhile, infrastructure also got damaged including one bridge at Muslim Bagh whereas following roads were blocked due to snowfall including Lakhpas Bolan road, Khanozai road and Quetta Chaman road.

Snow emergency was declared by Balochistan government in districts Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Killa Abdullah, Kachhi Mastung and Harnai.