All allied parties are united under PM Imran’s leadership: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that all the members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have expressed their satisfaction over Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Addressing a media conference, the special assistant said that the ‘ailing group’ of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is busy in conspiring abroad against Punjab government. The leaders of coalition government are united under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, she added.

Dr Firdous said that this is a year of governance, relief and delivery.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit to consider reservations of political allies and analyse performance of the provincial government of Punjab.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and members of the provincial cabinet to improve political affairs among government allies.

Importantly, the ruling party members will review reservations of their allies in the government in another meeting with their political leaders. Mr Buzdar will also give a briefing to the premier on the performance of the Punjab government.