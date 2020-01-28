Afghan president’s tweet equivalent to interfering in internal matters: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday has said that the recent tweet of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is equivalent to interfering in the internal matters of Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the special assistant said that the Afghan leadership should keep in mind the international non-interference principles before issuing such statements.

She said Pakistan is a sovereign country and its constitution dictates to take action against the elements having no regard for the country s constitution.

It is total negation of diplomatic norms if a country speaks against the rule of law of the other country, she added.

Firdous Ashiq Awan reminded that the valiant armed forces and people of Pakistan lit the candles of peace by rendering their blood. She said no militant can be allowed to play with the peace of Pakistan.

The special assistant said Pakistan is a proponent of harmony in the region and it believes in collective efforts to achieve the objective of peace in Afghanistan.