Admiral Zafar Abbasi visits Chinese ship during Sea Guardians-2020 exercise

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited Chinese ship in Karachi during the Sea Guardians-2020 exercise.

The Naval Chief met Deputy Commander of Southern Theatre Command, Vice Admiral Dong Jun and discussed various issues.

Talking to him, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said the Sea Guardians-2020 is a manifestation of the long-term relationship and mutual trust of the two countries.

He said the joint exercise will further strengthen the two countries commitment to the region s peace and stability.

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi praised the professional abilities and capabilities of Chinese Navy personnel.