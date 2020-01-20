Accountability court sends Ahsan Iqbal to jail on judicial remand

ISLAMABAD An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad has Monday sent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahsan Iqbal to jail on judicial remand in the Narowal Sports City (NSC) case.

According to details, the former interior minister was produced before the AC by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The anti-corruption watchdog requested the court to extend Ahsan Iqbal’s physical remand.

The AC said in its remarks that a 28-day physical remand of the PML-N leader is already completed and inquired that whether a 90-day remand is required.

The NAB replied that Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on December 23 and investigations are still ongoing. Statements of witnesses were recorded after his detainment, the anti-graft body said.

The request by the NAB was rejected.