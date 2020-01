ISLAMABAD: Over 8000 Pakistani prisoners have been released from overseas jails due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a report revealed.

According to details, 2620 were released from Saudi Arabia, 3423 from United Arab Emirates, 1540 from Malaysia, 668 from Iraq, 106 from Qatar and 113 were released from Kuwait.

Meanwhile, two special airplanes were sent to Malaysia for bringing back Pakistani prisoners.